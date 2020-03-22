Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Impresses in spring
Crawford was putting together a strong Cactus League resume before spring training was suspended and is ticketed for a major role this season as the everyday shortstop, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old shortstop worked to put on muscle this offseason, and the extra strength was paying some nice dividends over the first half of Cactus League play. Crawford had generated a .400/.429/.560 line with two triples, five RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs across 10 exhibitions, raising the already robust expectations for him ahead of the 2020 season. Crawford will look to improve on both contact- and hard-hit rates this season after posting pedestrian 75.9- and 28.4-percent figures in those categories, respectively, in 2019.
