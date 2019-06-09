Crawford (ankle) impressed during agility and running drills Saturday and will take live batting practice at Tacoma on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford is prepping for the start of a rehab assignment at High-A Modesto at the beginning of the week, and Saturday's developments were certainly encouraging ahead of that step. Sunday's batting practice session, during which Crawford is slated to potentially face both Hunter Strickland (lat) and Felix Hernandez (lat), should serve as a strong foundation for the recovering shortstop's scheduled return to game action.