Crawford went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over Texas.
Crawford's fourth-inning shot knotted the game up at 4-4 and gave him his first long ball of the season. The 26-year-old has three multi-hit performances over his last three games and improved his season slash line to .267/.336/.343.
