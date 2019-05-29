Crawford (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This was expected after Crawford exited Tuesday's game with a left ankle sprain. The Mariners have yet to offer up a timetable for his return, though manager Scott Servais said earlier Wednesday that the sprain isn't considered severe and the hope is that Crawford will be ready to return in a few weeks. Dylan Moore was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, while Tim Beckham figures to fill in at shortstop until Crawford is back.