Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Lands on IL
Crawford (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This was expected after Crawford exited Tuesday's game with a left ankle sprain. The Mariners have yet to offer up a timetable for his return, though manager Scott Servais said earlier Wednesday that the sprain isn't considered severe and the hope is that Crawford will be ready to return in a few weeks. Dylan Moore was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, while Tim Beckham figures to fill in at shortstop until Crawford is back.
