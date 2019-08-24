Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a pair of runs scored and a walk in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Crawford's only hit of the game gave the Mariners a 4-3 advantage in the fifth inning, their first lead of the game. Crawford had previous scored a tying run on a Kyle Seager double in the third inning. The shortstop is 11-for-36 with two homer, nine runs scored and four RBI over his last nine games. For the year, the 24-year-old is hitting .250/.336/.418 with six homers, 40 RBI, 35 runs scored and five steals in 72 games.