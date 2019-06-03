Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Making solid progress
Crawford (ankle) participated in some fielding drills prior to Monday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Crawford reportedly felt good following pregame drills, and skipper Scott Servais stated shortly after that it's possible the shortstop could return to the team sometime during Seattle's upcoming road trip, which runs from June 7 to June 16. Dylan Moore figures to continue to see time at shortstop until Crawford is activated from the injured list.
