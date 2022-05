Crawford (back) said he is feeling better but is unsure if he will play Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford exited Saturday's game with back spasms that appeared to occur as he was diving into first base. Manager Scott Servais added that the team may give Crawford the day off Sunday, though the injury doesn't appear likely to be a long-term issue. Dylan Moore is a potential replacement at shortstop should Crawford rest Sunday.