The Mariners are expected to activate Crawford (personal) from the bereavement list within the next few days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford remains in California after leaving the team over the weekend following a death in his family, but he should arrive in Seattle before the end of the week. However, because he'll need to clear COVID-19 intake testing before being eligible to play, Crawford looks poised to miss at least a few more games. The Mariners will lean on combination of Dylan Moore, Donovan Walton and Dee Strange-Gordon to fill in at shortstop while Crawford is away.