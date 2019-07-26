Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Multi-hit day against Tigers
Crawford went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI to help the Mariners to a 10-2 win over the Tigers on Thursday.
The young infielder seems to be heating back up after a brief lull following the All-Star break, as he's now hit safely in four straight games with a pair of multi-hit efforts over that span. The mini-hot streak has boosted his slash line for the season up to .266/.344/.452 with four homers and 32 RBI over 211 plate appearances.
