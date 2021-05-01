Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Crawford found a way to make an impact out of the bottom of the order, extending his on-base streak to nine games. The 26-year-old has yet to leave the yard this season through 96 plate appearances, but he does have four doubles and sports a favorable 8.3 percent walk rate and 17.7 percent strikeout rate.
