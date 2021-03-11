Crawford, who hit leadoff in 48 of 53 games last season, is likely to share the role more often this season with the likes of Mitch Haniger, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "We'll continue to play with that. It won't be just locked in," manager Scott Servais said. "Last year, we had J.P. at the top, just because I thought we didn't have a ton of options. So, we'll continue to be flexible and move it around there."

The 26-year-old has gotten off to a modest start in Cactus League play -- he's hitting just .200 (2-for-10) with five walks, a stolen base and a run across his first six games -- but he reported to spring camp with about 10 pounds of additional muscle and hit a career-best .255 last season over 232 plate appearances while striking out at a career-low 16.8 percent clip. However, with Haniger back healthy after missing almost two full seasons and the veteran outfielder having slashed .330/.388/.580 across 45 games at the top of the order in 2018, he profiles as a highly viable opposite-handed alternative to the left-handed-hitting Crawford in the leadoff spot.