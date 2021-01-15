Crawford and the Mariners agreed to a one-year, $2,050,000 deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Crawford hasn't developed into the star he was projected to be several years ago, when he was in the running for the best prospect in baseball, but he's still a useful enough player. His .255/.336/.338 slash line last season was good for a nearly average 94 wRC+, a fine mark when paired with above-average defense at shortstop and a decent amount of speed (six steals).
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Racks up five hits in twin bill•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Pair of hits in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Plates two in loss•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Back from bereavement leave•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: May miss more games•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Lands on bereavement list•