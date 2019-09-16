Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Crawford, who was out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox just two games into his return from a stay on the injured list, has not suffered a setback, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford's absence was actually tied into simply giving the shortstop a break after he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in his first pair contests since returning. Servais confirmed Crawford is still looking to regain his timing at the plate after missing a total of 12 games with a hamstring injury, and that the 24-year-old will be back in action on the road trip that begins Tuesday versus the Pirates.