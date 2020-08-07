site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not in Friday's lineup
Crawford isn't in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Crawford has played well while starting in every game to this point, but he'll get a breather Friday. Dee Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in the series opener against Colorado.
