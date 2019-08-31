Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford apparently felt some tightness in his hamstring Thursday and tweaked it again Friday, prompting the Mariners to give him the day off Saturday. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop in place of Crawford, who is hoping to return to the lineup in a day or two, per Divish.

More News
Our Latest Stories