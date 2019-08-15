Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Offering little offensively
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Mariners' 11-6 win over the Tigers.
Though he showed some pop as the Seattle offense exploded for its most runs since June 23, Crawford's performance has mirrored the team's collective struggles at the dish over the last two weeks. Through his 10 starts in August, Crawford has managed only six hits in 37 at-bats (.162 average) while striking out 31.7 percent of the time. The Mariners will continue to stick with Crawford as their everyday shortstop, but his lack of high-end speed or power and plummeting batting average makes him more of an AL-only or deeper-mixed-league commodity.
