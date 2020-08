Crawford went 2-for-5 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Teammates Dylan Moore, Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager handled the big hits in the Mariners' 10-run barrage, and Crawford effectively set the table for them on two occasions, coming home on home runs by the latter two. The young shortstop now has a five-game hitting streak, although it's been completely devoid of extra-base hits thus far.