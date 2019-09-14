Crawford (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Friday, his return from an 11-game absence.

The shortstop finally jumped back into action after his extended layoff and was able to put in a full game at shortstop without setbacks. Crawford should be a near-everyday fixture in the lineup for what remains of the regular season, with his next order of business being to snap the 1-for-22 skid that's encompassed the last six games he's suited up for.