Mariners' J.P. Crawford: One-man wrecking crew in win
Crawford went 3-for-5 with a pair of run-scoring doubles, an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.
The shortstop's blistering hot bat went up another few degrees in the win, with Crawford having a hand in all four of the team's runs. Crawford opened the scoring his first two-bagger in the first inning and subsequently came home on an Omar Narvaez single before eventually also plating Seattle's third and fourth runs of the contest. The latter came on a game-winning, ninth-inning double, giving Crawford an impressive total of nine RBI over the last three games.
