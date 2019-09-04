Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Out for two weeks
GM Jerry DiPoto said Wednesday that Crawford (hamstring) will be sidelined for at least two weeks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Manager Scott Servais said Crawford tested out "pretty good strength-wise" when evaluated Tuesday, but he'll still take a couple weeks to recover from the Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The Mariners still hope the 24-year-old will be able to return for the final week of the season, though DiPoto also said, "We aren't going to push it."
