Crawford went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and another RBI two-bagger in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

The shortstop was making his return from a stint on the injured list due to an ankle sprain, and he made his presence felt almost immediately. It was encouraging to see Crawford bounce right back into form in his first game back, considering he'd hit a solid .279 since a May 10 promotion from Triple-A Tacoma before suffering his injury.