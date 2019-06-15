Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Plates three in return
Crawford went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and another RBI two-bagger in a win over the Athletics on Friday.
The shortstop was making his return from a stint on the injured list due to an ankle sprain, and he made his presence felt almost immediately. It was encouraging to see Crawford bounce right back into form in his first game back, considering he'd hit a solid .279 since a May 10 promotion from Triple-A Tacoma before suffering his injury.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns from injured list•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Expected back for weekend series•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Smacks homer in first rehab game•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Impressive in agility drills•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Rehab stint cemented•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...