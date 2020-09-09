Crawford went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Giants.

Crawford might have produced just one knock at the top of the order, but it was a significant one -- he cleared the bases with a three-RBI double in the top of the second. Crawford has gone seven straight games without a multi-hit effort, though, and he is hitting just .154 with a .659 OPS in that span. Perhaps Tuesday's three-RBI effort could boost his confidence moving forward, as the shortstop has struggled offensively during most of the campaign.