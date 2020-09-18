Crawford went 1-for-5 with two RBI in the Mariners' 6-4 loss to the Giants on Thursday. He also struck out three times.
Despite the timely knock, Crawford slid further into a now 4-for-26 slump. The 25-year-old is slashing .233/.337/.668 through 163 at-bats in 2020.
