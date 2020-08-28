Crawford went a combined 3-for-7 with a stolen base and three runs in a pair of seven-inning doubleheader games against the Padres on Thursday.

Crawford led off both contests and set his teammates up well in each. The shortstop has now hit safely in five of his last six games, helping his previously plummeting stat line back to .244/.336/.319. While there's naturally still plenty of room for improvement in those numbers, Crawford sported a .282 average and .391 on-base percentage as recently as Aug. 15, so he's certainly capable of continuing his ascent.