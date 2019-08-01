Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Crawford snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth with a single to right that brought home Aaron Nola and Kyle Seager. Crawford limped to a .167 average overall in July, but he's shown signs of life recently by hitting .276 (8-for-29) with two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases and three runs over his last eight games.