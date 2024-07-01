Crawford went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to to the Twins on Sunday.

Crawford reached safely for the 10th straight game with his single, pushing his average to a solid .263 over that span. The stolen base was Crawford's fourth of the season, his highest total since the 2020 campaign. While the veteran shortstop's current stretch of hitting is easily his most productive of the season, Crawford is still sitting on a .215 average and .674 OPS across 61 games.