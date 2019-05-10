Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Promotion potentially imminent
Crawford was a late healthy scratch from Triple-A Tacoma's lineup Thursday and could be promoted if the wrist injury suffered by Dee Gordon against the Yankees causes him to miss time, Lauren Smith of The News Tribune reports.
Gordon was hit on the right wrist with a 90 mph fastball by Yankees southpaw J.A. Happ and was replaced by rookie Dylan Moore, who'd suffered the same fate Wednesday and was thus nursing a similar injury. With the pair of middle infielders ailing, the hot-hitting Crawford is a logical candidate for a callup if either or both players are set to miss time. The 24-year-old has reached safely in all 31 games with the Rainiers this season and boasts a .319/.420/.457 line that includes 10 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three home runs) and 15 RBI.
