Crawford went 5-for-8 with one double, two runs, four RBI and a stolen base during Saturday's doubleheader sweep against the A's.

It was a productive day for the 25-year-old, who has multi-hit performances in four of the past five games. Crawford enters the final game of the season with a .250/.333/.335 slash line, two homers, 32 runs, 23 RBI and six stolen bases in 228 plate appearances.