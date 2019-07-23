Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Rare offensive success
Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Ranges on Monday.
The multi-hit effort was Crawford's first since June 28, a 16-game stretch during which he hit an abysmal .107 (6-for-56). The skid led to a 68-point tumble in Crawford's season average (.319 to .251), but with the Mariners devoid of any postseason aspirations, manager Scott Servais has stuck with his young shortstop in an apparent effort to let Crawford claw his way out of the extended funk. It remains to be seen if Monday's effort can serve as a launchpad to a resurgence at the plate.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Records stolen base•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Strokes fourth homer•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Accounts for team's lone run•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: One-man wrecking crew in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Collects four hits, four RBI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal