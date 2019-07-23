Crawford went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Ranges on Monday.

The multi-hit effort was Crawford's first since June 28, a 16-game stretch during which he hit an abysmal .107 (6-for-56). The skid led to a 68-point tumble in Crawford's season average (.319 to .251), but with the Mariners devoid of any postseason aspirations, manager Scott Servais has stuck with his young shortstop in an apparent effort to let Crawford claw his way out of the extended funk. It remains to be seen if Monday's effort can serve as a launchpad to a resurgence at the plate.