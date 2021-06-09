Crawford went 3-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.
Crawford made his presence felt at the top of the order once again and extended his streak of games reaching base at least twice -- he's done that in five straight contests, racking up one homer, five RBI, four runs scored, five doubles and a 4:2 BB:K. The shortstop is hitting .462 since the beginning of the month, but he's bound to regress at some point.
