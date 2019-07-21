Crawford went 0-for-2 with a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Crawford walked to lead off the third inning, then stole second base and came around to score on a single by Omar Narvaez, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead at the time. Crawford now has two steals on the year, adding a .257/.330/.439 line with four homers, 28 RBI and 22 runs scored in 46 games. He's only gone 4-for-33 over his last 10 games, but all four of his hits have been doubles.