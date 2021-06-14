Crawford went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Crawford has hit safely in eight of the Mariners' last 10 games and has seven RBI, six runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K during that span, so the shortstop has been doing a good job at the top of the order. Crawford also has a decent .342 on-base percentage, a figure that would represent his best mark in that category since his rookie year in 2017.

