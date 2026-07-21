Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Recovering from sore wrist

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after Monday's 8-0 win over the Reds that Crawford was scratched from the lineup due to a sore left wrist, LookoutLanding.com reports.

Colt Emerson was a late addition to the lineup as a replacement for Crawford, whom the Mariners are viewing as day-to-day while he manages the wrist issue. Since coming off the injured list June 16 after missing time with a bruised right hand, Crawford has served as a near-everyday player while moving between third base and shortstop but has slashed just .190/.302/.240 over 28 games. Crawford could be in danger of fading into more of a utility role once Brendan Donovan (groin) completes his rehab assignment and returns from the 10-day IL.