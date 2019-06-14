Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Returns from injured list
Crawford (ankle) was activated off the 10-day injured lists Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Crawford played three rehab games with High-A Modesto this week, clearing the way for his return from the left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old was slashing .279/.343/.426 in 17 games prior to the injury, and he should slot back into the starting role at shortstop for the Mariners.
