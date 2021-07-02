Crawford went 5-for-13 with two doubles, three walks and five runs across the just-concluded three-game series against the Blue Jays.
As those numbers imply, Crawford was a constant thorn in the side of Toronto pitchers over the three-game set. The veteran shortstop was on base six times alone over Wednesday's and Thursday's contests, and he now owns a .348/.368/.500 slash line across the 68 plate appearances covering his last 15 games.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Swipes bag Friday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Riding 10-game hitting streak•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Launches grand slam Saturday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Another multi-hit night•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Records three hits•