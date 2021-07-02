Crawford went 5-for-13 with two doubles, three walks and five runs across the just-concluded three-game series against the Blue Jays.

As those numbers imply, Crawford was a constant thorn in the side of Toronto pitchers over the three-game set. The veteran shortstop was on base six times alone over Wednesday's and Thursday's contests, and he now owns a .348/.368/.500 slash line across the 68 plate appearances covering his last 15 games.