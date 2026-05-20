Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to a sore triceps, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford said that his triceps was bothering him while he attempted to play catch, and with a team off day on tap Thursday, the Mariners opted to hold him out of the lineup for the series finale to afford him some extra rest. According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Crawford continued to take part in pregame defensive work after being scratched, so he could be available off the bench Wednesday, if needed. Crawford will likely return to the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Kansas City.