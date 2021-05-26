Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, run and RBI as the Mariners beat the A's 4-3 Tuesday.

Crawford knocked an RBI single in the first, doubled and scored in the fourth and singled again in the fifth for his second three-hit game of the campaign. The former top prospect is hitting a solid .261 but will need to show more power as he has just 10 extra-base hits on the season, nine of them doubles.