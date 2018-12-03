Crawford was traded to Seattle on Monday along with Carlos Santana in exchange for Jean Segura, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

There are reportedly other pieces of the deal yet to be disclosed. Formerly a very highly rated prospect, Crawford has yet to put things together at the big-league level, recording a .214/.333/.358 slash line, though he's still just 23 and has appeared in just 72 games. He improved to .255/.369/.479 over his last 42 games after an early-season swing adjustment, suggesting that he's not far off from living up to his promise. He'll have a clearer path to playing time in Seattle and could thrive in a regular role, though his carrying tools are defense and the ability to take a walk, so he may help the Mariners more than he helps most fantasy teams.