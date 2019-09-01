Crawford is expected to miss at least a week due to the right hamstring injury he aggravated in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford underwent an MRI on the injury Saturday, and while the results weren't revealed, the team was concerned enough to send the 24-year-old back to Seattle for further examination. Given that the last-place Mariners have little on the line at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if the team erred on the side of caution and kept Crawford sidelined for the remainder of the season. Dylan Moore is expected to serve as the primary replacement at shortstop for however long Crawford is sidelined.