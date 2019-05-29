Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Sidelined with sprained ankle
Manager Scott Servais confirmed Crawford is dealing with a sprained left ankle, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Servais added that the sprain isn't a bad one, which is good news after the shortstop "severely" rolled his ankle in a rundown Tuesday and had to be helped off the field. Crawford is expected to land on the 10-day injured list due to the injury, though the hope is that his absence will only last a few weeks. Look for Tim Beckham to return to an everyday role at shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.
