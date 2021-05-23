Crawford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Donovan Walton will pick up a start at shortstop in place of Crawford, who will take a seat for the first time all season. Despite starting in all 46 of the Mariners' games to date, Crawford has produced relatively modest counting stats (18 runs, 14 RBI, one home run, one stolen base), a byproduct of typically batting in the bottom half of one of the majors' weaker lineups.