Play

Crawford (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the White Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Crawford was cleared to return Thursday, but manager Scott Servais opted to give his shortstop's legs one more day of rest. However, it appears he'll jump back into action Friday following an 11-game absence, with final confirmation to come upon the release of starting lineups.

More News
Our Latest Stories