Crawford went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

The game marked Crawford's return to the lineup after being given Sunday off following an 0-for-8 tally over his first two games back from a hamstring injury. Manager Scott Servais had mentioned he was looking to clear the shortstop's head a bit after the pair of rough games, and the strategy seemed to have worked to an extent.