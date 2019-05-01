Crawford is slashing .289/.379/.411 across 103 plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma thus far in 2019.

The shortstop has seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two home runs) and two stolen bases on his resume with the Rainiers, and Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that he's been very solid defensively as well. With respect to Crawford's 2019 big-league prospects, Johns also relays that Tim Beckham's own strong start (.286/.359/.533 over 117 plate appearances entering Tuesday's game against the Cubs) and valued clubhouse presence has given him a relatively secure hold on the starting shortstop job for the time being despite an MLB-high 11 errors. However, Beckham is capable of playing second or third base as well, so a 2019 path to the majors certainly appears to be there for Crawford, especially considering the team's previously stated commitment to give prospects like Crawford a chance at the big-league level this season.