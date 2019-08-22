Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in loss
Crawford went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.
Crawford's bat continued its resurgence with his second multi-hit effort of the last three games. The shortstop's pair of extra-base hits Wednesday were his first since Aug. 15, and he's hit safely in seven of his last eight games overall.
