Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI groundout, a run-scoring triple and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

The hot-hitting shortstop picked up right where he left off Sunday, when he'd gone 4-for-4 in a series finale against the Orioles. Crawford has been blistering hot since returning from a stay on the injured list due to an ankle sprain, going 15-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBI, seven walks and eight runs in the subsequent 11 games. Moreover, his 6-for-9 showing over the last two games has served to vault his average over the .300 mark (.305) for the first time since May 12.