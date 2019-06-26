Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in win
Crawford went 2-for-5 with an RBI groundout, a run-scoring triple and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
The hot-hitting shortstop picked up right where he left off Sunday, when he'd gone 4-for-4 in a series finale against the Orioles. Crawford has been blistering hot since returning from a stay on the injured list due to an ankle sprain, going 15-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBI, seven walks and eight runs in the subsequent 11 games. Moreover, his 6-for-9 showing over the last two games has served to vault his average over the .300 mark (.305) for the first time since May 12.
