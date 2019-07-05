Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Strokes fourth homer
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the Mariners' 5-4 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.
The young shortstop checked in with his fourth long ball of the season with this first-inning solo shot off Michael Wacha. Crawford has been impressive at the dish since he was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in May, as he's now slashing .290/.361/.486 over 151 plate appearances.
