Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Successful debut in loss
Crawford went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
The 24-year-old's multi-hit effort in his 2019 big-league debut was one of the only bright spots for the Mariners in an otherwise forgettable night. The length of Crawford's major-league stay remains to be seen, but with Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore both suffering from wrist injuries -- and the latter now on the injured list -- he'll have additional games with which to build on Friday's strong start.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Callup expected Friday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Promotion potentially imminent•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Drives in six at Triple-A•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Solid thus far at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...