Crawford went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

The 24-year-old's multi-hit effort in his 2019 big-league debut was one of the only bright spots for the Mariners in an otherwise forgettable night. The length of Crawford's major-league stay remains to be seen, but with Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore both suffering from wrist injuries -- and the latter now on the injured list -- he'll have additional games with which to build on Friday's strong start.

