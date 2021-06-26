Crawford went 2-for-6 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 11 games Friday, going 18-for-49 (.367) in that span. Crawford was one of five Mariners to record multiple hits in a balanced team effort at the dish. The 26-year-old has a .285/.342/.405 slash line with five home runs, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases in six attempts across 301 plate appearances. While his walk rate is a career-low 8.0 percent, Crawford has been an effective leadoff hitter since Jarred Kelenic was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma.

