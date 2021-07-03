Crawford went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Crawford continued his torrid stretch at the plate with his second three-hit performance over the last three games. The 26-year-old has been incredible since the beginning of June, slashing .362/.415/.543 with three homers, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, two steals and a 12:21 BB:K over 21 games. He's on pace to set career highs in every single offensive category and has become one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball this year.